Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 5,066 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 270.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $81.26.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.