Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 85,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.79. 853,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,775,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

