Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,950,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,730,891. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

