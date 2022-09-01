Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,298 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 335,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.04. 552,482 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28.

