Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,216,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 708,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,317. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $21.72.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.