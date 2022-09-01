Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,500 shares of company stock worth $27,474,678. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of PSX opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

