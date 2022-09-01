Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,226,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

