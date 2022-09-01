Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $44,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

