Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.21% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pasithea Therapeutics

In other Pasithea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Avi Geller acquired 54,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $71,037.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Eric Shahinian purchased 155,773 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $188,485.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,611,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,708.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avi Geller purchased 54,644 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $71,037.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $71,037.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 215,417 shares of company stock worth $265,373. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of KTTA stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $8.50.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

