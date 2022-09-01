Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges

Marlin (POND) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Marlin has a market capitalization of $41.42 million and $11.19 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028713 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083538 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040889 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

POND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0.The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.