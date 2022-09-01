Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 89,316 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Marlin Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 69,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Marlin Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Marlin Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Marlin Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 271,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

