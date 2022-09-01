Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $2,801,658.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,182,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,384,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $2,801,658.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,182,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,384,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 38,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $4,646,272.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,757,287.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,728 shares of company stock worth $84,566,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN opened at $124.60 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

