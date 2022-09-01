Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,949,434,000 after buying an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,802,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after buying an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after buying an additional 167,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after buying an additional 193,102 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.35. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

