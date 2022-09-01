Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,738,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 120,450 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 134.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 356,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.