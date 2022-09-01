Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 106,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $176,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $176,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,186. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

