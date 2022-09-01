Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NJR opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

