Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,617,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $437.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.67 and a 200 day moving average of $487.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

