Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 10,434 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. State Street Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after buying an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

