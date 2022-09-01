Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on POR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

