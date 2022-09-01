Maryland Capital Management Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.75. 29,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,242. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

