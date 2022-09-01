Maryland Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,558,000. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,102,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.88. 281,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

