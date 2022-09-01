Maryland Capital Management Has $478,000 Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FN stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.16. 745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,576. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

