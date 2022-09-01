Maryland Capital Management Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 653,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,235,832. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

