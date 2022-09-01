Maryland Capital Management Sells 230 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Accenture by 6.1% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 36,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 5.3% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,964. The stock has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.09. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

