Maryland Capital Management Sells 657 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.31. 13,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day moving average is $206.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

