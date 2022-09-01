Maryland Capital Management Sells 71 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of MKL traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,189.78. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,257.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,326.82. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,162.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.