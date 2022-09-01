Maryland Capital Management Sells 74 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.97. 95,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,671,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

