Maryland Capital Management Sells 872 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $4.37 on Thursday, hitting $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

