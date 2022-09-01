Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 1%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$31.13 and last traded at C$31.31. Approximately 26,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 86,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.62.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

