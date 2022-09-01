MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.44

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $11.78. MBIA shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 163,689 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
MBIA Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $648.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
