Medica Group (LON:MGP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.86). Approximately 106,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 348,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.87).

Medica Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.72. The company has a market cap of £188.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,850.00.

About Medica Group

(Get Rating)

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.