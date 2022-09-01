Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 124,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,364,000 after buying an additional 84,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

MDT stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

