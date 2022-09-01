MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Kids Capital Management L.P.

Kids Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 16.0% of Kids Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kids Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,129,000 after buying an additional 80,954 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded down $24.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $831.05. 14,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $822.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $912.18. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.