Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%.
Mesoblast Stock Performance
MESO stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 82,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.26. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
Featured Stories
