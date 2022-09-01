Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%.

Mesoblast Stock Up 8.4 %

MESO traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 83,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $436.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mesoblast has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $7.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

About Mesoblast

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesoblast Limited ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.66% of Mesoblast worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

