Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%.
Mesoblast Stock Up 8.4 %
MESO traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 83,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $436.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mesoblast has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $7.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Mesoblast
About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MESO)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.