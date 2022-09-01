MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $41,652.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.12 million and $41,652.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00830303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015642 BTC.
#MetaHash Profile
#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,637,288,829 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,746,218 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.
Buying and Selling #MetaHash
