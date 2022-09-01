Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.74

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Metallurgical Co. of China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Metallurgical Co. of China’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

