Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 395,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,929. Methanex has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 184.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 123,265 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at about $2,179,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 229.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 52.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at about $3,234,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.