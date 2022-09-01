MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

