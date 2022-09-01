MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 31,779 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of 3M stock opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.30.
3M Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
