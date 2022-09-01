MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.52 and its 200-day moving average is $263.61.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,830,871 in the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

