MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $28.83 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

