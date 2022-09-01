MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,922 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Public Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $330.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

