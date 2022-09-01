MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after buying an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average is $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

