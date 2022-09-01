Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,619 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $197.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.