Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $437.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.67 and a 200-day moving average of $487.27.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

