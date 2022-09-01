Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $284.52 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

