Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.43 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

NYSE GD opened at $228.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

