Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,513 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on D. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

D opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

