Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,913 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

